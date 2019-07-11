Analysts See $3.00 EPS for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO); Ellington Management Group Decreased Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $3.00 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $2.75 EPS. TMO’s profit would be $1.17B giving it 24.71 P/E if the $3.00 EPS is correct. After having $2.81 EPS previously, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 634,173 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 156,764 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 318,242 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 475,006 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 4.74M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.64 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 37.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) says overheated component in HVAC unit set off fire suppressant system at one of its data centers – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $305 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7,361 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv invested in 38,994 shares or 2.59% of the stock. First Quadrant L P Ca has 48,891 shares. Commerce State Bank owns 260,742 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Monetary Management Grp holds 1.76% or 16,225 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 2,058 shares. Regions Finance holds 194,835 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,402 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Limited reported 15,932 shares. 5,235 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LivaNova PLC (LIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.63M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 269,239 shares to 479,833 valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 37,460 shares and now owns 48,160 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was raised too.