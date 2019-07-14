Analysts See $3.00 EPS for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO); Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) SI Increased By 14.01%

Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) had an increase of 14.01% in short interest. BRKL’s SI was 1.72 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.01% from 1.50M shares previously. With 274,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s short sellers to cover BRKL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 112,414 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 11.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $3.00 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $2.75 EPS. TMO’s profit would be $1.20B giving it 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS is correct. After having $2.81 EPS previously, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $295 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $116.37 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 37.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

