Analysts See $2.98 EPS for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG); Gamestop (GME) Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report $2.98 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $2.98 EPS. SPG’s profit would be $920.81M giving it 13.39 P/E if the $2.98 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Simon Property Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $159.64. About 1.00 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 121 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 95 sold and reduced their stock positions in Gamestop Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 105.93 million shares, up from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gamestop Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 59 Increased: 77 New Position: 44.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $49.33 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 20.88 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 4.24M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (GME) has declined 34.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $421.35 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.