Analysts See $2.89 EPS for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (AETUF) SI Decreased By 29.14%

ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had a decrease of 29.14% in short interest. AETUF’s SI was 10.31 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 29.14% from 14.56 million shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 549 days are for ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s short sellers to cover AETUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.078 during the last trading session, reaching $4.262. About 13,030 shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $2.89 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 15.60% from last quarter’s $2.5 EPS. FLT’s profit would be $248.47 million giving it 25.06 P/E if the $2.89 EPS is correct. After having $2.69 EPS previously, FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 7.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.99% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.72. About 555,429 shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Incorporated reported 217,746 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,759 shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 36,069 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.03% stake. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.02% or 1,285 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 0.28% or 5,563 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,073 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 257,297 shares. Steadfast Ltd Partnership accumulated 985,444 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested in 15 shares. Capital Fund holds 9,992 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Among 3 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $300.25’s average target is 3.63% above currents $289.72 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Friday, June 21 report.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It primarily has interest in four core areas located in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. It has a 15.73 P/E ratio.