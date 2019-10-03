Analysts See $2.88 EPS for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO); Aristotle Capital Boston Upped Its Ring Energy (REI) Holding

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $2.88 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 9.92% from last quarter’s $2.62 EPS. TMO’s profit would be $1.15 billion giving it 24.26 P/E if the $2.88 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.74% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.53. About 1.93M shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Ring Energy Inc (REI) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 107,047 shares as Ring Energy Inc (REI)’s stock declined 51.49%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 2.27M shares with $7.38M value, up from 2.16 million last quarter. Ring Energy Inc now has $99.68M valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 13.40% above currents $279.53 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, July 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.95 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 31.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management owns 27,922 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division stated it has 1,414 shares. 151,641 are held by Ariel Invs Lc. Indexiq Advsr Ltd has 16,067 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chilton Inv accumulated 249,721 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Td Asset Management stated it has 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Synovus holds 17,237 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,605 were reported by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Sit Associates owns 28,425 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.11% or 3,620 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt L P invested in 1.35% or 345,709 shares. Bb&T has 17,558 shares. Accredited Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 1,159 shares. Private accumulated 38,920 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) stake by 34,781 shares to 618,545 valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 42,883 shares and now owns 229,533 shares. Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) was reduced too.