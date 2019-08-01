Analysts See $2.84 EPS for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM); Shorts at NIPPON PAINT HLDGS CO LTD ORD ORDINARY S (NPCPF) Lowered By 1.16%

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $2.84 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $2.34 EPS change or 468.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. SAFM’s profit would be $62.92M giving it 11.86 P/E if the $2.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s analysts see 55.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 223,109 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead

NIPPON PAINT HLDGS CO LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) had a decrease of 1.16% in short interest. NPCPF’s SI was 3.32 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.16% from 3.36M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 33211 days are for NIPPON PAINT HLDGS CO LTD ORD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s short sellers to cover NPCPF’s short positions. It closed at $38.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 11 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 72 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 1,300 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,210 shares. 6,185 are owned by Dean Management. State Street owns 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). James Investment Research invested in 2,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 48,354 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Federated Invsts Pa owns 4,438 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 297 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,963 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Swing Trading In Sanderson Farms – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Sanderson Farms and REV Group – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.06 billion. The firm offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides marine coatings, including antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings.