Analysts See $2.80 EPS for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB); Barrick Gold (bc (GOLD) Shorts Raised By 8.07%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.81 million shares stake. Advisors Cap Mngmt Lc reported 122,581 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.13 million shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Element Capital Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 18,342 shares. 12,036 are held by Premier Asset Ltd Liability Company. Hrt Limited Liability stated it has 34,842 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Management Lc invested in 2.06% or 134,205 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 133,223 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.25M shares. Barnett Com Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited owns 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 115,040 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.03% or 66,945 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc owns 5,482 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Limited accumulated 0.14% or 198 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.08 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.40’s average target is 6.75% above currents $83.75 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 5. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, August 5. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Wednesday, October 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23. Shares for $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has market cap of $30.86 billion. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1995 and is based in St.