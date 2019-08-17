Analysts See $2.79 EPS for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA); Partner Fund Management LP Increased Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) stake by 39.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 275,020 shares as Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 977,313 shares with $60.43 million value, up from 702,293 last quarter. Merit Med Sys Inc now has $1.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 325,372 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $2.79 EPS on August, 29. They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 13.41% from last quarter's $2.46 EPS. After having $3.08 EPS previously, Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s analysts see -9.42% EPS growth. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.83 billion. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.37% above currents $322.03 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Jefferies maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $315 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 105,024 shares to 346,397 valued at $99.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dropbox Inc stake by 359,490 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity. Frost Ronald bought $200,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.