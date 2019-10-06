Analysts See $2.76 EPS for Norfolk Southern (NSC); Miller Industries Has 1.96 Sentiment

Miller Industries Inc (MLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.65, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 55 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 sold and trimmed holdings in Miller Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 9.79 million shares, up from 9.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Miller Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 39 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.76 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $2.52 EPS. NSC’s profit would be $723.07M giving it 15.65 P/E if the $2.76 EPS is correct. After having $2.70 EPS previously, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s analysts see 2.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 34,801 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) has risen 22.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR)

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. for 35,123 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 163,271 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.39% invested in the company for 284,523 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 78,448 shares.

More notable recent Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Miller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company has market cap of $359.45 million. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transport trailers for moving multiple vehicles, auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other related applications.

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $203.14’s average target is 17.54% above currents $172.82 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.28 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Boston Family Office accumulated 18,123 shares. Bb&T holds 82,050 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 94,350 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,700 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Personal Cap accumulated 0.53% or 262,465 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 12,970 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.68% or 104,548 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 373,029 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 100,900 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Crawford Counsel holds 6,812 shares. 32,746 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Fiduciary Tru reported 17,093 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Progress pics: Norfolk Southern HQ taking shape in Midtown – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.