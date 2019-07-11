Analysts See $2.74 EPS for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG); Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stake

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) stake by 48.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 225,832 shares as Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO)’s stock rose 15.14%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 240,000 shares with $7.48M value, down from 465,832 last quarter. Winnebago Inds Inc now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 77,343 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $2.74 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 2.62% from last quarter’s $2.67 EPS. SMG’s profit would be $152.55 million giving it 9.01 P/E if the $2.74 EPS is correct. After having $3.64 EPS previously, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s analysts see -24.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 122,824 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,128 shares. 695,056 are owned by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0.02% or 732,100 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.94 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 13,533 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Waddell Reed Fincl owns 1.10 million shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 23,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 0.04% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 19,802 shares. Dupont Management invested in 1,800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Stifel owns 136,433 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.66M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 10,892 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.02 million activity. On Monday, January 14 the insider HAGEDORN JAMES sold $3.41 million. Shares for $197,397 were sold by HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD. Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.41 million on Monday, January 14.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74 million for 8.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 1,845 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.93% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Group One Trading Lp owns 2,193 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 50,074 were reported by Prudential Fincl. 7,419 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 13,022 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 47,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Voya Management Lc invested in 0% or 12,623 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs holds 32,750 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested in 20,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 5,183 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J. 10,013 shares were sold by Degnan Steven Scott, worth $301,491 on Monday, January 28.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Contura Energy Inc stake by 55,656 shares to 400,638 valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (Call) stake by 197,000 shares and now owns 505,000 shares. Bank Amer Corp (Call) was raised too.