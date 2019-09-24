Analysts See $2.70 EPS for International Business Machines (IBM); Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased By $2.64 Million Its Bristol (BMY) Stake

Analysts expect International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report $2.70 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.72 EPS change or 21.05% from last quarter’s $3.42 EPS. IBM’s profit would be $2.39B giving it 13.15 P/E if the $2.70 EPS is correct. After having $3.17 EPS previously, International Business Machines Corporation’s analysts see -14.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.82 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 42.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 58,650 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 80,808 shares with $3.67M value, down from 139,458 last quarter. Bristol now has $82.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.03 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 6,593 shares to 15,593 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 4,354 shares and now owns 46,569 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.68% above currents $50.52 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd owns 13,690 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 7.72 million shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Com invested in 5,000 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru Company holds 0.43% or 10,805 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% or 56,915 shares. 4,700 are held by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,649 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Blume Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% or 2,355 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 76,331 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.61% above currents $142.07 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.86 billion. The Company’s Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

