Analysts See $2.62 EPS for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ); Eaton Vance Management Has Upped By $2.04 Million Its Hni (HNI) Stake

Eaton Vance Management increased Hni Corp (HNI) stake by 36.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 58,241 shares as Hni Corp (HNI)’s stock declined 5.18%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 219,287 shares with $7.76M value, up from 161,046 last quarter. Hni Corp now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 387,589 shares traded or 69.53% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.62 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 8.71% from last quarter’s $2.87 EPS. STZ’s profit would be $501.90M giving it 19.57 P/E if the $2.62 EPS is correct. After having $2.21 EPS previously, Constellation Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 18.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Eaton Vance Management decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 76,435 shares to 759,026 valued at $109.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Conduent Inc stake by 623,544 shares and now owns 14,797 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta, Texas-based fund reported 8,971 shares. 6,000 are held by Creative Planning. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 182,490 shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 2,800 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 547,499 shares stake. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 23,317 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 31,525 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 25,057 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com invested in 0% or 6,356 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 28,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 73,581 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) or 727,111 shares. Captrust holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.50% above currents $205.1 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $39.29 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 3,031 are held by Hallmark Capital Mngmt. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.87% or 8,045 shares in its portfolio. 1,380 are held by Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com. Clean Yield Gp reported 0% stake. Triangle Wealth Mngmt stated it has 5,490 shares. Marco Inv Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,835 shares. 1,124 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 11,268 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 229,170 were accumulated by Ami Asset Mngmt. Skylands Cap Limited Co accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 2,515 are owned by Alethea Capital Limited Liability Co. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Roosevelt Invest Inc has 69,614 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has 14,415 shares.