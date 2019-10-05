Analysts See $2.60 EPS for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM); Verisk Analytics Has 1.18 Sentiment

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 239 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 203 reduced and sold their stakes in Verisk Analytics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 144.73 million shares, down from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Verisk Analytics Inc in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 180 Increased: 164 New Position: 75.

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $2.60 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter's $3.21 EPS. SAM's profit would be $31.23M giving it 37.10 P/E if the $2.60 EPS is correct. After having $2.34 EPS previously, The Boston Beer Company, Inc.'s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.97% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $385.84. About 165,342 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 44.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.97 million for 35.17 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. for 168,674 shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 245,800 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent & Co Inc has 3.91% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 3.78% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,400 shares.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.64 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 40.79 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Management L P De reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Atria Investments Lc accumulated 11,125 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 30,691 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Invesco owns 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 248,648 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 7,703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,107 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 402 shares. Fosun Int Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Hm Payson invested in 100 shares. Profit Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 11,336 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Mason Street Lc accumulated 4,663 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

