Analysts See $-2.57 EPS for Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT); Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 24 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 36 decreased and sold equity positions in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.76 million shares, down from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) to report $-2.57 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $4.33 EPS change or 62.75% from last quarter’s $-6.9 EPS. After having $-2.34 EPS previously, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 9.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 240,980 shares traded. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) has declined 84.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNT News: 13/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $128.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Melinta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLNT); 23/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Presents Updates on the Pyrrolocytosine Compound RX-P2382 against ESKAPE Pathogens at ECCMID 2018; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO II Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from; 13/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Cancels Presentation at The Cowen & Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference Due to Inclement Weather; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 23/05/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $5.00/SHR; 23/04/2018 – MLNT PRESENTS DATA ON VABOMERE TANGO II IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS; 08/03/2018 Melinta Therapeutics Partner, Menarini Group, Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Delafloxacin in Europe; 09/03/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 13 Days

The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3343. About 241,962 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) has declined 88.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 09/05/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $18.14 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Should Know About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTPH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 90% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Report Negative Q1 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 840,000 shares. Tekla Capital Management Llc owns 859,322 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 111,388 shares. The Michigan-based Dow Chemical Co De has invested 0.01% in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 39,821 shares.

More notable recent Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in Store for Melinta (MLNT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Melinta (MLNT) Announces Preliminary Product Sales for Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics. The company has market cap of $45.35 million. The Company’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic that is approved for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also studying Baxdela in a Phase III clinical program in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia ).