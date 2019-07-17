Analysts See $2.56 EPS for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK); Public Service Enterprise Group Commo (PEG) Shorts Raised By 3.59%

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG) had an increase of 3.59% in short interest. PEG’s SI was 9.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.59% from 8.88M shares previously. With 2.94 million avg volume, 3 days are for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG)’s short sellers to cover PEG’s short positions. The SI to Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.17M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG)

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.56 EPS on July, 23 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.39% from last quarter’s $2.57 EPS. SWK’s profit would be $387.92 million giving it 14.36 P/E if the $2.56 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s analysts see 80.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.08. About 724,923 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,559 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 0.79% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 16,356 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cullinan Associate owns 24,620 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman has invested 0.16% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 773 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Inc stated it has 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cambiar Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 220,388 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.49% or 6,637 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kings Point has 0.73% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% or 257 shares in its portfolio. Junto Cap Limited Partnership has 133,181 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 19,845 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 53,459 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity. $71,212 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares were sold by Ramirez Jaime A.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.29 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 36.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 38,206 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Co holds 24,258 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.96M are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 9,475 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 24,156 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). James Inv Rech holds 130,291 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 87 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl Serv Corp has 600 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.8% or 6.50M shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 9,273 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.4% or 66,607 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 18,276 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 37,668 shares.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Power Has Agreed to Sell Its Interest in Keystone and Conemaugh Coal Plants – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Twst.com published: “PSEG – Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.: PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PSEG Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest US Power Producers – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. Chernick Rose M had bought 3 shares worth $159. IZZO RALPH had sold 52,407 shares worth $2.85M.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, PSE&G and Power. It has a 19.46 P/E ratio. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.