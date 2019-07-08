Analysts See $2.56 EPS for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); Shorts at Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Raised By 9.46%

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) had an increase of 9.46% in short interest. BPL’s SI was 4.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.46% from 3.96M shares previously. With 966,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)’s short sellers to cover BPL’s short positions. The SI to Buckeye Partners L.P.’s float is 3.2%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 270,194 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $2.56 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 13.78% from last quarter’s $2.25 EPS. MOH’s profit would be $160.93M giving it 13.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS is correct. After having $3.04 EPS previously, Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see -15.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 139,547 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Molina Healthcare, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MOH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Turns Bullish On Molina, Sees Potential For Upside To Estimates – Benzinga” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Wins New Bulls On Cost Saving, Margin Opportunities – Benzinga” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Molina Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) rating on Friday, May 31. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $17700 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Co accumulated 7,878 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc accumulated 7,699 shares. 2,353 were accumulated by Connable Office. 11,687 are owned by Utah Retirement. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,101 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,226 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 62,499 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Systematic L P has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). The Kansas-based Paragon Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Chicago Equity Partners Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 173,507 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Company has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity. $26,544 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares were sold by ROMNEY RONNA.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 39,598 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 514 shares. Cincinnati Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 79,294 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.94 million shares or 4.87% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0% stake. First Trust L P accumulated 255,118 shares. 3.51M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 18,042 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Northern Corp accumulated 140,351 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 1,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Net Lc reported 10,942 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 168,400 shares. Bridges invested in 45,520 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buckeye buyout could boost payouts for top execs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NIO Inc. (NIO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.