Analysts See $2.54 EPS for Watsco, Inc. (WSO); Shorts at PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL ORDINARY SHAR (PRVCF) Raised By 120%

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report $2.54 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 5.83% from last quarter's $2.4 EPS. WSO's profit would be $95.85 million giving it 15.94 P/E if the $2.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Watsco, Inc.'s analysts see 188.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 207,004 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) had an increase of 120% in short interest. PRVCF’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 120% from 2,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0314. About 60,606 shares traded. PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. engages in licensing, branding and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company has market cap of $13.43 million. The firm offers CELLB9 immune system booster, an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a peptide obtained from Caribbean blue scorpion venom. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research and option agreement with University of Queensland and UniQuest Pty Limited to develop non-addictive analgesics for the treatment of pain.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 24.99 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.