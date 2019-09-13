Analysts See $2.53 EPS for Costco Wholesale (COST); Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) SI Increased By 130.77%

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) had an increase of 130.77% in short interest. MHH’s SI was 12,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 130.77% from 5,200 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s short sellers to cover MHH’s short positions. The SI to Mastech Digital Inc’s float is 0.43%. It closed at $5.9 lastly. It is down 41.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MHH News: 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL INC – ON APRIL 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Mastech Digital Reports 31% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL- SECOND AMENDMENT REDUCING AGGREGATE COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO COMPANY ENTITIES FROM $27.5 MLN TO $22.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mastech Digital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHH); 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Rev $43.3M

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.53 EPS on October, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.20% from last quarter’s $2.36 EPS. COST’s profit would be $1.11B giving it 28.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.89 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 33.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.89. About 2.94 million shares traded or 51.95% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $127.14 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 35.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $288.92’s average target is -0.33% below currents $289.89 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura initiated Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 11 to “Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $27000 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, September 9 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $270 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability holds 2.96% or 21,780 shares. 8,826 were reported by Telos Capital Management Incorporated. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 74,300 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment reported 5,885 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 3.49M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,697 shares. Finemark Comml Bank & Tru holds 10,964 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.02% or 356 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 204,467 shares. Dupont invested in 80,182 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Accredited Investors Incorporated invested in 2,238 shares. 12,926 were reported by Somerset Tru. Mcrae Management holds 0.21% or 1,967 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.10 million. The firm offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud applications. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods.

