Analysts See $2.53 EPS for Costco Wholesale (COST); Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shorts Lowered By 10.56%

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.53 EPS on October, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 7.20% from last quarter’s $2.36 EPS. COST’s profit would be $1.11 billion giving it 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.89 EPS previously, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s analysts see 33.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 3.06 million shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) had a decrease of 10.56% in short interest. ALK’s SI was 6.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.56% from 7.38M shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 6 days are for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK)’s short sellers to cover ALK’s short positions. The SI to Alaska Air Group Inc’s float is 5.38%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 584,029 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advsrs Asset holds 74,911 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 2,986 shares. Johnson Gp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 224,310 shares. Baker Ellis Asset has invested 0.59% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 18,040 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 4,799 shares. 3,273 were reported by Cwh. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,070 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,897 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 112,032 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Us Bancorp De holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 522,882 shares. Goelzer Invest stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $126.58 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 35.37 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -0.49% below currents $287.83 stock price. Costco had 22 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein points to Costco downside – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Cwm holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 28 shares. 3,154 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 39,691 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 684 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,276 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 5,812 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,237 shares. Davidson Investment has invested 1.54% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Glacier Peak Lc has 1.71% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 28,226 shares. Barnett has invested 1.1% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 199,045 were accumulated by Westwood. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc accumulated 7,578 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.33% or 42,068 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $7900 highest and $68 lowest target. $75’s average target is 16.14% above currents $64.58 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Airlines Raises Q3 Guidance as Turnaround Stays on Track – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.