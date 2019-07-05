Analysts See $2.48 EPS for Celanese (CE); EASTON PHARMACEUTICALS (EAPH) SI Increased By 249.23%

EASTON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:EAPH) had an increase of 249.23% in short interest. EAPH’s SI was 90,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 249.23% from 26,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.16% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0045. About 581,481 shares traded. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report $2.48 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 14.48% from last quarter’s $2.9 EPS. CE’s profit would be $314.00M giving it 10.77 P/E if the $2.48 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, Celanese Corporation’s analysts see -5.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $106.83. About 397,795 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered drugs and therapeutic health care products. The company has market cap of $115,500. The Company’s products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women; and female sexual arousal disorder drug. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing XILIVE, an early stage cancer drug.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Celanese had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Monday, January 14. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, February 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.53 billion. The company??s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.