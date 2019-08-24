Analysts See $2.46 EPS for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS); Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Sentiment Is 1.18

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 170 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 144 sold and reduced their equity positions in Vornado Realty Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 142.62 million shares, down from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vornado Realty Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 116 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $2.46 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 11.82% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. FDS’s profit would be $94.11M giving it 27.40 P/E if the $2.46 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s analysts see -6.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $269.61. About 244,247 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.00M shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.23 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 3.91 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp holds 6.5% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust for 2.76 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gruss & Co Inc has 2.96% invested in the company for 41,875 shares. The New York-based Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 2.55% in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P., a New York-based fund reported 309,425 shares.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.31 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FactSet to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Innovation Summit – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -7.54% below currents $269.61 stock price. FactSet Research Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 16. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FDS in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27. Goldman Sachs downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Thursday, June 27. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $24600 target. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 152,836 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,600 are held by Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Lc. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.02% or 336 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 3,253 shares. Coastline Trust has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.14% or 6,024 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Rowland And Communications Investment Counsel Adv holds 970 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 169,141 shares. Federated Pa reported 12,660 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James And stated it has 117,308 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 168,638 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 6,521 shares.