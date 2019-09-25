Analysts See $2.43 EPS for Union Pacific (UNP); 1 Analysts Bullish McCormick & Company, (MKC)

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Company has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -8.11% below currents $160.7 stock price. McCormick & Company had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 20. See McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Incorporated Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $143.0000 148.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

Analysts expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report $2.43 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 13.02% from last quarter’s $2.15 EPS. UNP’s profit would be $1.71 billion giving it 17.01 P/E if the $2.43 EPS is correct. After having $2.22 EPS previously, Union Pacific Corporation’s analysts see 9.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $165.32. About 144,026 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 11.60% above currents $165.32 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12800 target in Monday, July 8 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. Bank of America maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $116.47 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold Union Pacific Corporation shares while 551 reduced holdings.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company has market cap of $21.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer and Industrial. It has a 31.44 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

