Analysts See $2.41 EPS for RH (RH); Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Workday (WDAY) Position By $54.18 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 15677.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 282,197 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 283,997 shares with $54.77M value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $41.98B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.77. About 1.14M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $2.41 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 17.56% from last quarter’s $2.05 EPS. RH’s profit would be $44.81M giving it 14.20 P/E if the $2.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, RH’s analysts see 30.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.61% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 783,761 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 06/04/2018 – LONG $RH. Expect $135+ in April; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of RH; 28/03/2018 – Restoration Hardware’s Evolution Into Upscale Club Pays Off; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 1Q Rev $555M-$565M; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH); 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.45 TO $6.20; 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGINS TO INCREASE 260 TO 340 BASIS POINTS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.05; 27/03/2018 – RH – DOES NOT PLAN TO LAUNCH ANY NEW BUSINESSES IN 2018 OUTSIDE OF RH HOSPITALITY; 27/03/2018 – RH to ‘Pivot the Company Back to Growth’ in 2019 — Earnings Review

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -0.27% below currents $136.93 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained RH (NYSE:RH) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained the shares of RH in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained RH (NYSE:RH) rating on Tuesday, July 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $13800 target. Bank of America maintained RH (NYSE:RH) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $7500 target. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d??cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 22.52 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) stake by 12,053 shares to 87,126 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ciena Corp (Call) (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 320,476 shares and now owns 400 shares. Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. The insider MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523.