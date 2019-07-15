Analysts See $2.41 EPS for Oshkosh (OSK); Last Week ADT Inc. (ADT) Analysts

Analysts expect Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report $2.41 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 9.55% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. OSK’s profit would be $168.51 million giving it 8.86 P/E if the $2.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.82 EPS previously, Oshkosh Corporation’s analysts see 32.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 298,040 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 13. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. See ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $8.25 Downgrade

More notable recent ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BH Management and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Technology in Multifamily Units – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CIT Group Inc. (CIT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 1.04M shares traded. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 16.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ADT News: 09/05/2018 – ADT 1Q Rev $1.12B; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.11B; 15/03/2018 – ADT 4Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – ADT INC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 24C; 09/05/2018 – Correct: ADT 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 15/03/2018 – ADT DECLARES FIRST QTRLY CASH DIV OF $0.035/SHR; 09/05/2018 – ADT 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy ADT Inc, Sell GE in Industrials: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ADT Beats Expectations for Adjusted Profit; 06/03/2018 – ADT Announces Appointment of Matt Winter to Bd of Directors

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stage Set For Volkswagen To Further Pursue Navistar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $393,521 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12. Cortina Ignacio A had sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300. The insider Sagehorn David M. sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) rating on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, January 31.