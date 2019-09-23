Analysts See $2.37 EPS for Phillips 66 (PSX); Duquesne Family Office Increased Its Realpage (RP) Holding

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $2.37 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.73 EPS change or 23.55% from last quarter’s $3.1 EPS. PSX’s profit would be $1.06B giving it 10.89 P/E if the $2.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.02 EPS previously, Phillips 66’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 9.41M shares traded or 270.59% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 27.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 16,060 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 74,750 shares with $4.40 million value, up from 58,690 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 623,069 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 6.76% above currents $103.27 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $46.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Financial owns 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,950 shares. Field & Main National Bank accumulated 122 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.35% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Chatham Cap Grp reported 1.53% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cna Fincl Corp accumulated 0.19% or 10,000 shares. Ameriprise invested in 724,010 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 173,188 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hartford Finance Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Permanens Capital Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 698 were reported by Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd. Envestnet Asset invested in 593,938 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Com has 4,461 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The California-based Diligent Invsts Limited has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity. $8.42M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 10.61% above currents $64.64 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.