Analysts See $2.33 EPS for Tech Data (TECD); Voloridge Investment Management Has Upped Take (TTWO) Stake By $3.79 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 1730.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 40,321 shares as Take (TTWO)'s stock rose 23.70%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 42,651 shares with $4.03M value, up from 2,330 last quarter. Take now has $14.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.50 million shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report $2.33 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 15.92% from last quarter's $2.01 EPS. TECD's profit would be $85.01M giving it 9.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Tech Data Corporation's analysts see 14.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.22% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 319,415 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "SYNNEX Ties Up With Sophos to Strengthen Endpoint Security – Nasdaq" on August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 769,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 9,992 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 66 shares. 5,659 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl Inc. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 8,829 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated has 930,173 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has 0.06% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Strs Ohio owns 15,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,925 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 48,000 shares.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $133's average target is 4.56% above currents $127.2 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley has "Overweight" rating and $14000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight" on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has "Overweight" rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. M Partners maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Monday, July 29. M Partners has "Buy" rating and $13600 target. Barclays Capital maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with "Overweight" rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Take-Two (TTWO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8% – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 750,133 shares to 33,800 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Siteone Landscape Supply Inc stake by 8,179 shares and now owns 27,242 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was reduced too.