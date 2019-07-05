Analysts See $2.32 EPS for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT); NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Had 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering NorthWest Healthcare (TSE:NWH.UN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NorthWest Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by IBC. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of NWH.UN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. National Bank Canada maintained NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. See NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $11.75 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $10

Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report $2.32 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.11% from last quarter’s $2.37 EPS. JOUT’s profit would be $23.32M giving it 8.16 P/E if the $2.32 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s analysts see 6.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 29,769 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 125,420 shares traded. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare real estate. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. As of January 7, 2013, it held interests in a portfolio of 76 income-producing properties, with a focus on medical office buildings and healthcare real estate properties, comprising approximately 4.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. It has a 50.46 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as NorthWest International Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Johnson Outdoors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 221,935 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Sei holds 13,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 19,935 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco reported 8,371 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 10,311 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Acadian Asset Llc stated it has 168,162 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. First Trust Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Parametric Associates Limited Company has 8,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd has 0.42% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $760.79 million. The companyÂ’s Marine Electronics segment provides battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $60,060 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $60,060 were sold by Johnson David W on Friday, February 8.

