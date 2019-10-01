Analysts See $2.32 EPS for Carlisle Companies (CSL); Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted By $49.06 Million Its Pg&E (PCG) Position

Eminence Capital Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 38.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 2.23M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 7.97M shares with $182.71 million value, up from 5.74 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.29B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report $2.32 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 38.10% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. CSL’s profit would be $131.32 million giving it 15.68 P/E if the $2.32 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s analysts see -11.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 357,092 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 60.00% above currents $10 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Monday, August 19. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

