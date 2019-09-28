Analysts See $2.31 EPS for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX); Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position By $430,710

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to report $2.31 EPS on October, 14.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 29.78% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. LHX’s profit would be $514.14M giving it 22.61 P/E if the $2.31 EPS is correct. After having $2.44 EPS previously, L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -5.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 1.21 million shares traded. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has risen 38.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc acquired 1,465 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 24,465 shares with $7.21M value, up from 23,000 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $134.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.88% above currents $277.54 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31800 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Selloff Provides Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4.87 million shares. Steadfast Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dupont Cap Management reported 50,787 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2,211 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 50,410 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company, a Washington-based fund reported 3.11 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 50,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Signature Invest Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,339 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life has invested 0.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kbc Gp Inc Nv invested in 0.52% or 227,561 shares. Tiger Global Ltd Llc accumulated 714,000 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,579 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt invested in 3.26% or 1,900 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,142 shares.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.50 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 26.59 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.