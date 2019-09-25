Analysts See $2.30 EPS for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX); Taubman Centers (TCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report $2.30 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 6.48% from last quarter’s $2.16 EPS. SIX’s profit would be $194.03 million giving it 5.59 P/E if the $2.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s analysts see 144.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 1.40M shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief

Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 109 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 79 decreased and sold positions in Taubman Centers Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 55.72 million shares, down from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Taubman Centers Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 66 Increased: 63 New Position: 46.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 389,060 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 20/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY FOR BD SLATE; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 11.27% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 141,282 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security Capital Research & Management Inc has 2.84% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 55.94 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 14.63% above currents $51.47 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 9 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of SIX in report on Wednesday, June 19 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

