Analysts See $2.30 EPS for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX); RELX PLC (LON:REL) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RELX Plc has GBX 2178 highest and GBX 1620 lowest target. GBX 2076’s average target is 7.29% above currents GBX 1935 stock price. RELX Plc had 17 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report $2.30 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 6.48% from last quarter’s $2.16 EPS. SIX’s profit would be $194.01M giving it 5.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s analysts see 144.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.22M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

The stock increased 0.49% or GBX 9.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1935. About 2.51 million shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.59 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 25.1 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 19.43% above currents $49.4 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 9.

