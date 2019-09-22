Analysts See $2.30 EPS for Deckers Outdoor (DECK); First Bancorp (FNLC)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report $2.30 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 3.36% from last quarter’s $2.38 EPS. DECK’s profit would be $66.43M giving it 14.81 P/E if the $2.30 EPS is correct. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s analysts see -443.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 400,051 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.91, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 24 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 trimmed and sold stakes in First Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.53 million shares, up from 3.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand.

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Join The Gold Rush With Square, Inc. And On Deck Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 30.15% above currents $136.25 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of DECK in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Positive” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in coastal and eastern Maine. The company has market cap of $296.31 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as demand, checking, NOW, saving, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate, commercial construction, and other commercial loans; municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans comprising amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes.

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The First Bancorp, Inc. for 31,079 shares.