Analysts See $2.29 EPS for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE); Junto Capital Management LP Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 17.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 44,257 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)'s stock rose 1.78%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 302,427 shares with $58.03M value, up from 258,170 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $231.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 3.31 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.29 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 8.53% from last quarter's $2.11 EPS. NEE's profit would be $1.10 billion giving it 22.87 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.20 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.'s analysts see 4.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.17M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $100.96 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 34.88 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.