Analysts See $2.28 EPS for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS); World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.24% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. UHS’s profit would be $201.75 million giving it 16.67 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.76 EPS previously, Universal Health Services, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $151.99. About 674,107 shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 24.34% above currents $73.59 stock price. World Wrestling Enter had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by M Partners. See World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $90.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

21/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital New Target: $85.0000 100.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $95.0000 105.0000

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability owns 76,437 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 26,428 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 78,163 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,600 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 37,400 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 4,103 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Atria Invs Lc has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.05% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 72,137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De reported 1,846 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 172,073 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maplelane Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 330,001 shares.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Multichannel.com with their article: “Fox Sports Announces WWE Programming Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown Debut – Multichannel News” published on September 18, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Play by Play: Rogers Announces (NYSE: $RCI) Sixth Season of Hometown Hockey and WWE (NYSE: $WWE) to Broadcast SmackDown and Raw Draft – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Call Buying Activity in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Highlights ‘Speculative Bias’ in Shares Through October -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 88.24 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 919,016 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold Universal Health Services, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Gamma As owns 64,742 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.11% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 368,976 shares. Daiwa Secs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Aviva Public Limited Com has 30,876 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 16,851 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rampart Investment Management Limited Com owns 0.17% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 11,139 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 117,690 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Veritable Lp invested in 2,445 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,910 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nuance Investments Ltd Liability has 1.59% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Barclays Public has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and ambulatory centers. The company has market cap of $13.45 billion. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and/or operated 26 inpatient acute care hospitals, 4 free-standing emergency departments, 1 surgical hospital, and 319 inpatient and 33 outpatient behavioral health care facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C.; the United Kingdom; Puerto Rico; and the U.S.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -9.20% below currents $151.99 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.