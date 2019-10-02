Analysts See $2.27 EPS for Entergy (ETR); Banc of California (BANC) Shorts Decreased By 0.45%

Analysts expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report $2.27 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.50 EPS change or 39.79% from last quarter’s $3.77 EPS. ETR’s profit would be $451.35 million giving it 12.84 P/E if the $2.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, Entergy Corporation’s analysts see 68.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 232,627 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. BANC’s SI was 4.26 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 4.28 million shares previously. With 302,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s short sellers to cover BANC’s short positions. The SI to Banc of California Inc’s float is 9.03%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 81,493 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Banc of California, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael has 123,576 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,544 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corp reported 97,134 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 84,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 767,081 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Commerce Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 563,834 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 66,410 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 625,099 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 2.94M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). 563,821 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 632,341 shares. Ancora Lc invested in 0.01% or 22,968 shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading L P has 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $703.16 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 28.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Entergy has $13400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.50’s average target is 2.50% above currents $116.59 stock price. Entergy had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 1. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.13% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 40,096 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 0% or 261 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0.01% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 120 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.33 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 2,470 were reported by Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 12,846 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Old Dominion Capital, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,090 shares. 550 are held by Security Trust. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 700 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.07% stake. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 22.92 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.