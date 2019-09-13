Analysts See $2.26 EPS for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL); Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Sentiment Is 1.27

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 52 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 41 cut down and sold holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 22.52 million shares, up from 20.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $2.26 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 25.56% from last quarter’s $1.8 EPS. DAL’s profit would be $1.47 billion giving it 6.58 P/E if the $2.26 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s analysts see -3.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.44. About 5.08 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 18.96% above currents $59.44 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DAL in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,172 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 282,237 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Massachusetts-based Essex Mgmt Limited has invested 0.56% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Private Advisor Grp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,849 shares. Addison Capital Comm invested in 0.35% or 8,927 shares. Fort Washington Oh owns 5,732 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 23,980 shares. Janney Cap Management has 0.73% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 301,594 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 347,022 shares. Colrain Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,557 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 66,458 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines Still Deserves â€˜Outperformâ€™ Rating, Macquarie Says – Barron’s” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.65 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation for 40,000 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc owns 44,308 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 679,005 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,500 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital $40M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Asset Mortgage files to re-open notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

