Analysts See $2.26 EPS for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL); Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased By $400,384 Its Williams (WSM) Holding

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $2.26 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 25.56% from last quarter’s $1.8 EPS. DAL’s profit would be $1.47B giving it 6.50 P/E if the $2.26 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s analysts see -3.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 4.04 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Williams (WSM) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 6,256 shares as Williams (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 99,570 shares with $6.47M value, up from 93,314 last quarter. Williams now has $5.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 964,044 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 20.30% above currents $58.78 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.22 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Among 9 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $42 lowest target. $58.90’s average target is -13.99% below currents $68.48 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

