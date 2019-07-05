Analysts See $2.26 EPS for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF); Mobile Mini (MINI) Sentiment Is 1.33

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 80 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 60 decreased and sold holdings in Mobile Mini Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.26 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.99 EPS change or 77.95% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. BHF’s profit would be $258.35 million giving it 4.11 P/E if the $2.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 14.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 377,865 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has declined 22.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BHF News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DXC Technology to Manage Insurance Policy Processing for Brighthouse Fincl; 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 07/05/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,815 MLN VS $965 MLN; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Brighthouse Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brighthouse Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHF); 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws BrightHouse Group Rating At Issuer Request; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – EFFECTIVE MARCH 28, 2018, IT WILL LAUNCH ITS OFFER TO EXCHANGE ITS OLD NOTES FOR ITS NEW NOTES; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – OFFER FOR OLD NOTES WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON APRIL 25, 2018, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018

More notable recent Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Brighthouse Financial (BHF) – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Brighthouse Financial Stock Dropped 10% – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. It has a 22.82 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Among 2 analysts covering Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brighthouse Financial had 3 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of BHF in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup downgraded Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $35 target.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX futures lower ahead of U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ In Position to Challenge All-Time High at 7910.75 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “- Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Strengthens Over 7830.25, Weakens Under 7818.75 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ â€˜Gap and Goâ€™ Opening Stalls at 7824.50 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 415,261 shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MINI’s profit will be $19.34M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.