Analysts See $2.24 EPS for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF); Shorts at EPAZZ (EPAZ) Lowered By 91.11%

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.24 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.97 EPS change or 76.38% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. BHF’s profit would be $259.39M giving it 4.38 P/E if the $2.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 13.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 448,303 shares traded. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has declined 22.73% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BHF News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws BrightHouse Group Rating At Issuer Request; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC – EFFECTIVE MARCH 28, 2018, IT WILL LAUNCH ITS OFFER TO EXCHANGE ITS OLD NOTES FOR ITS NEW NOTES; 28/03/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL LAUNCHES DEBT EXCHANGE OFFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brighthouse Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHF); 07/05/2018 – Brighthouse Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BRIGHTHOUSE FINL 1Q ADJ. EPS $2.36, EST. $2.04

EPAZZ INC (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) had a decrease of 91.11% in short interest. EPAZ’s SI was 4,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 91.11% from 49,500 shares previously. The stock increased 13.96% or $0.0024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.02. About 158,366 shares traded or 50.75% up from the average. Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $900,758. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The firm also provides AutoHire software, an interactive question, and online screening and ranking system; and Desk Flex software that allow businesses make use of office space restrictions by enabling employees to instantly access their workstation tools from various areas in and outside of the office.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It offers shield, variable, guaranteed income builder, income, and fixed annuities; and permanent and term life insurance products. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Among 2 analysts covering Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brighthouse Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Thursday, April 4. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

