Analysts See $2.24 EPS for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP); Kar Auction Services (KAR) Shorts Lowered By 18.98%

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report $2.24 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 13.71% from last quarter’s $1.97 EPS. AAP’s profit would be $160.69 million giving it 15.98 P/E if the $2.24 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s analysts see -8.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 1.52M shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) had a decrease of 18.98% in short interest. KAR’s SI was 2.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.98% from 2.67 million shares previously. With 1.88 million avg volume, 1 days are for Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)’s short sellers to cover KAR’s short positions. The SI to Kar Auction Services Inc’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 2.48M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $10.27 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Parts launches new Speed Perks rewards program – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited holds 0.25% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 442,895 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 329 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 3,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Putnam Ltd Llc accumulated 167,645 shares. Melvin Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Gam Ag reported 4,847 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 333,641 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 85,564 shares. 8,108 are owned by Paloma Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 48,773 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 25,071 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 9,170 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 29,888 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $205 highest and $11500 lowest target. $180.14’s average target is 25.83% above currents $143.16 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc has $62 highest and $56 lowest target. $59’s average target is 128.95% above currents $25.77 stock price. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of KAR in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 11,470 shares. 2.00 million were reported by Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Amg Funds Lc invested in 1.17% or 23,067 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 535,662 shares. Prudential has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Farmers And Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 221 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1,025 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 538,457 shares. Gates Mgmt accumulated 2.98M shares or 6.82% of the stock. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership reported 163,833 shares. 6,900 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Llc. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 20,908 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,843 shares.