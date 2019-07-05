Analysts See $2.22 EPS for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR); Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Marten Transportltd. (MRTN) Stake

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report $2.22 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 20.65% from last quarter’s $1.84 EPS. ASR’s profit would be $66.42 million giving it 18.40 P/E if the $2.22 EPS is correct. After having $2.53 EPS previously, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s analysts see -12.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 32,769 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.)

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Marten Transportltd. (MRTN) stake by 18.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 252,553 shares as Marten Transportltd. (MRTN)’s stock rose 3.52%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 1.10 million shares with $19.65M value, down from 1.35M last quarter. Marten Transportltd. now has $979.17 million valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 50,996 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. B. de C. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico.

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) stake by 1.75 million shares to 3.00 million valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 30,443 shares and now owns 258,630 shares. Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was raised too.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $14.66M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

