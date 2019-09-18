Analysts See $2.19 EPS for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE); Shorts at Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Lowered By 35.41%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) had a decrease of 35.41% in short interest. MCRB’s SI was 4.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.41% from 6.70 million shares previously. With 519,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s short sellers to cover MCRB’s short positions. The SI to Seres Therapeutics Inc’s float is 20.86%. It closed at $3.68 lastly. It is down 62.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report $2.19 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.46% from last quarter's $2.18 EPS. NEE's profit would be $1.07 billion giving it 25.37 P/E if the $2.19 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, NextEra Energy, Inc.'s analysts see -6.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 1.87 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will the Gut Microbiome Change Medicine? Wall Street Isn’t Convinced. – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “4BIO Capital raises $50 million in first close of new advanced therapies fund – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seres’s investigational candidates unaffected by FDA alert – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $257.28 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is 3.58% above currents $222.22 stock price. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $209 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $108.61 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.93 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.