Analysts See $2.15 EPS for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA); Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE) Sentiment Is 0.86

Analysts expect Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report $2.15 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 6.44% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. BMA’s profit would be $140.94 million giving it 3.86 P/E if the $2.15 EPS is correct. After having $2.65 EPS previously, Banco Macro S.A.’s analysts see -18.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 646,587 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B

Enterprise GP Holdings LP (EPE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 24 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 28 trimmed and sold holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings LP. The funds in our database reported: 154.39 million shares, down from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enterprise GP Holdings LP in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

More notable recent EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EP Energy Announces Suspension of Trading and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets Friday, May 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EP Energy Corp. (EPE) Receives NYSE Continued Listing Notice – StreetInsider.com” published on January 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning over low stock price – Houston Business Journal” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “EP Energy Corp (EPE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EP Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 15/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Ltd; 27/03/2018 – SHANGHAI SANMAO ENTERPRISE GROUP 600689.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 28 AMID UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE MOVEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $286 MLN VS $327 MLN; 14/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP EPE.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3; 05/03/2018 Announcement Follows SEC’s Rejection of Sale to Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group, Others; 06/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Announces Letter of Intent to Divest the Business of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering; 17/05/2018 – EP Energy Announces Offering of its Senior Secured Notes Due 2026; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP 600210.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 147.8 PCT Y/Y AT 554.8 MLN YUAN; 10/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE GROUP INC E.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in EP Energy Corporation for 2.63 million shares. Riverstone Holdings Llc owns 31.28 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has 0.29% invested in the company for 100.12 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Covalent Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 4.00 million shares.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.04 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Are Collapsing This Morning – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Names Sinking on Argentina Election Shocker – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.