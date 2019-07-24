Analysts See $2.14 EPS for Penn Virginia (PVAC); Shorts at Newater Technology – Ordinary Shares (NEWA) Lowered By 11.4%

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $2.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 13.01% from last quarter’s $2.46 EPS. PVAC’s profit would be $32.33 million giving it 3.93 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $2.25 EPS previously, Penn Virginia Corporation’s analysts see -4.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 226,926 shares traded. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has declined 37.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PVAC News: 23/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA HOLDER KLS LAST REPORTED ABOUT 5.8% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – Penn Virginia 1Q EPS 68c; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $77.2 MLN VS $35 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Penn Virginia Announces Resignation of Director; 08/05/2018 – PENN VIRGINIA CORP – PLANS TO FUND ITS 2018 CAPITAL PLANS WITH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Penn Virginia at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – KLS DIVERSIFIED ASSET MANAGEMENT LP CUTS STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP TO 5.8 PCT AS OF MAY 15 FROM A STAKE OF 7.8 PCT AS OF JAN 18 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – KLS Diversified Asset Management Reports 5.8% Stake in Penn Virginia

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. The company has market cap of $65.29 million. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $507.76 million. The firm primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. It has a 2.92 P/E ratio. It also has activities in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

