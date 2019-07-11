Analysts See $2.14 EPS for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD); Last Week Exxon Mobil (XOM) Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $79 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. HSBC maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. See Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy New Target: $89 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $76 Maintain

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.14 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 9.74% from last quarter’s $1.95 EPS. APD’s profit would be $471.52M giving it 26.43 P/E if the $2.14 EPS is correct. After having $1.92 EPS previously, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s analysts see 11.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $226.26. About 624,359 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,280 shares. Summit Securities Grp Llc invested in 4,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 386,229 shares. Winfield Assocs accumulated 1,737 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73,292 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 1.58% or 47,970 shares. 4,841 are owned by Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moon Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,494 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 9,596 shares. 83,319 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Family Firm Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,483 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $328.28 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Exxon Mobil Stock Be Bought on Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “The Energy Stock to Avoid Next Quarter – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Liquidity Good Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il accumulated 3,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 26,661 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 4,097 shares. Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.75% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 197 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 41,465 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 411,907 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc reported 0.62% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 3.94M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co stated it has 35,798 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 854,276 shares. Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,415 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Century reported 0.09% stake. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 135 shares. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% or 10,934 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.85 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 29.48 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.