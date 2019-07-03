Analysts See $2.13 EPS for Mallinckrodt plc (MNK); American Water Works Company Has 1.09 Sentiment

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 258 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 236 reduced and sold their positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

Analysts expect Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) to report $2.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 19.66% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. MNK’s profit would be $176.95M giving it 1.06 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.94 EPS previously, Mallinckrodt plc’s analysts see 9.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 975,434 shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt plc Announces $300 Million Debt Repayment; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Information on H.P. Acthar Gel Posted on Website in Response to ’60 Minutes’ Report; 01/05/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON MALLINCKRODT’S STANNSOPORFIN; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REPORTS PACT WITH MALLINCKRODT TO AMEND MILESTONE; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT NAMES PAUL R. CARTER, ANNE C. WHITAKER TO BOARD

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $87,358 activity. $16,325 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) shares were bought by Trudeau Mark. On Friday, June 7 the insider Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Mallinckrodt plc shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 0% or 2,239 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd invested in 50,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ohio-based Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 12 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 282,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 349,752 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited invested in 2.18M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0% or 185,311 shares. 76,300 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership owns 279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 2,081 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 228,797 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 131,710 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 83,200 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mallinckrodt had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, May 31. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. Mizuho maintained Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $22 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, makes, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $746.86 million. The company's Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $169.61M for 31.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.37 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.32 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.