Analysts See $2.12 EPS for Apple Inc. (AAPL); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has "Hold" rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 5 with "Buy". Cowen & Co maintained Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on Friday, March 1 with "Buy" rating. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with "Buy" on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to "Hold" rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 9.40% from last quarter's $2.34 EPS. AAPL's profit would be $9.54 billion giving it 24.03 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, Apple Inc.'s analysts see -13.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.75. About 9.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 72,409 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients with Hypercholesterolemia; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Bempedoic Acid Observed to Be Safe and Well-Tolerated in Study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd accumulated 44,225 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 123,334 shares. Toth Fin Advisory owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 25 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 27,570 shares. Meditor Grp Incorporated holds 20.17% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2.68 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 31,720 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 20,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 192 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 3.52 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $917.34 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Overweight" rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has "Buy" rating and $22500 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, February 26 with "Buy" rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with "Buy" on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, January 30 with "Buy". Jefferies maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with "Hold" rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has "Overweight" rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 1.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.