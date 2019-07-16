Analysts See $2.10 EPS for Ashford Inc. (AINC); Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) Sentiment Is 1.3

Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida (SBCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 53 decreased and sold their stakes in Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida. The investment managers in our database reported: 42.13 million shares, up from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seacoast Banking Corp Of Florida in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 42 Increased: 52 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to report $2.10 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.17 EPS change or 125.81% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. AINC’s profit would be $5.19M giving it 3.63 P/E if the $2.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.79 EPS previously, Ashford Inc.’s analysts see 17.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.79% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 19,666 shares traded or 66.28% up from the average. Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) has declined 42.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AINC News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Consideration in Form of Convertible Preferred Stk Convertible at $140 Per Shr, Premium of 45%; 20/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOLDER RAGING CAPITAL REPORTS 8.8% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Rev $102.5M; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AINC); 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND RECOMMENDED ITS APPROVAL BY COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – COMPANY WILL ACQUIRE REMINGTON’S PROJECT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS FOR A TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE OF $203 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Ashford Sets First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 504,132 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 91,796 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.64% invested in the company for 126,896 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 328,936 shares.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 316,797 shares traded or 52.33% up from the average. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Hassan Gives Smuttynose a Boost; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $24.69M for 13.29 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 17.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

