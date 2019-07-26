Analysts See $2.10 EPS for Ashford Inc. (AINC); Aviva Plc Boosted Jd Com (JD) Holding By $1.46 Million

Aviva Plc increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 26.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 48,733 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Aviva Plc holds 231,433 shares with $6.98 million value, up from 182,700 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $53.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 3.02M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT

Analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to report $2.10 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.17 EPS change or 125.81% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. AINC’s profit would be $5.47M giving it 4.10 P/E if the $2.10 EPS is correct. After having $1.79 EPS previously, Ashford Inc.’s analysts see 17.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 5,448 shares traded. Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) has declined 42.61% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AINC News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Loss/Shr $2.84; 12/03/2018 – ASHFORD INC – DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL REDUCED BLDR, SALT, SPLP, AINC, DAVE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND RECOMMENDED ITS APPROVAL BY COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Rev $102.5M

More notable recent Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ashford, Braemer Hotels start new funding program – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ashford, Inc. (AINC) on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ashford Hospitality Trust: Why I Bought More On The Big Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts: This 8.25% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unloved 7.5% Yielder With High Insider Ownership, 3.2x Coverage, And Significant Upside Of 35%+ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2017.

Ashford, Inc. operat

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Stock Is a Buy, but Investors Should Wait for This – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why JD.com Stock Soared 17.6% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the 2019 Rally of JD Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.