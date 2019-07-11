Analysts See $2.08 EPS for Honeywell International Inc. (HON); Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $2.08 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 1.89% from last quarter’s $2.12 EPS. HON’s profit would be $1.51 billion giving it 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.92 EPS previously, Honeywell International Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Among 7 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Superior Energy Services had 12 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with "Hold" on Wednesday, February 20. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with "Buy". Capital One downgraded the stock to "Equal-Weight" rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has "Hold" rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to "Market Perform" rating in Thursday, January 17 report. Cowen & Co maintained Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) rating on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co has "Hold" rating and $5 target.

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $7.0000 1.5000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $5.0000 2.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Hold Old Target: $3 New Target: $4 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $5.5 Initiates Coverage On

22/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $204.41 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc holds 0.01% or 45,881 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 114,837 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 2.20 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 346,818 shares. 14,233 were reported by Dsam Prtn (London). Panagora Asset accumulated 1.14 million shares. Dimensional Fund L P owns 12.78 million shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated holds 0% or 12,011 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 489,790 shares. 22,445 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 38,815 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 482,032 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 114,159 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 1.84 million shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $42,850.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 9,619 shares. Sageworth Comm stated it has 349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 3,448 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 988,540 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc holds 2,358 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meridian Management owns 1.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,950 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 349,042 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 163,150 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Co reported 21,094 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 1.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sky Inv Llc holds 0.35% or 5,941 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 12,657 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 591,523 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 163,467 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.96 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 19.34 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.